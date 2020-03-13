VUSD Announces School Closures

VISALIA, CA – The health, safety, and well-being of students and staff are the highest priority for Visalia Unified School District; and as such, the District has attentively been monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19. To our knowledge, no VUSD students or staff members have contracted or are being tested for the virus at this time. However, after careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, Visalia Unified will close its schools effective immediately.

VUSD schools will remain closed for the period of March 16 through April 13, 2020. We will re-evaluate our status to determine re-opening or continuing with school closures after April 13. We will communicate updated information with our community as it becomes available.

Visalia Unified realizes that closing schools significantly impacts our families and our community, however, we believe this to be the best course of action to help reduce the impact of any potential spread of the virus.

During this time of school closures, the District will offer support services for students. More information on these services and how families can access them will be shared in the coming days.

In order to further plan for supporting students during this time, all staff should anticipate receiving District communications and ongoing updates over the weekend regarding:

work schedules,

development of optional educational resources by grade level and content area that could be utilized during this unplanned break, and

the establishment of essential services.

Please look for communication updates from the District on our website at vusd.org, the VUSD app, or District social media platforms.