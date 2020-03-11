Patrick Isherwood announces his candidacy for Tulare City Council

A press release from Patrick Isherwood

Moving towards the November 2020 election, Patrick Isherwood announced his candidacy for Tulare City Council District 5.

A lifetime resident of Tulare, Patrick and his wife Khrystal have three children who attend Alpine Vista and Mission Oak High School. “My decision to run for City Council is based on key issues facing our community, such as homelessness, public safety, and support for our local hometown businesses.”

Patrick brings to the table over 25 years of community service that includes Boy Scouts, Youth Football, Parent Advisory Boards and Rotary. He is the Director of Asset Management with Self-Help Enterprises. Patrick serves in various leadership roles that includes being the Chairman for the Tulare Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee and past Board Chairman for the Tulare / Kings Building Industry Association.

District 5 includes the areas of Mission Oak High School, the Alpine Vista neighborhood, Kohn School, up through Live Oak middle school and Del Lago Development. “The issues in District 5 include traffic, land use, and stopping the porch pirate thieves. People have become impatient with the fighting Council members.

It is embarrassing.

It’s time to come together and move forward. Families want their neighborhoods safe and want a City Council that is providing results.” Isherwood has a strong background of policy knowledge that encompasses development, business and agriculture. He has served many years as a commission on the Tulare County Agriculture Policy Advisory Board appointed by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

Patrick notes, “I have a solid professional reputation of bringing people together and our City must move forward with solutions and resolve.”

A strong campaign team is already at work. Early political endorsements include Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel and Assemblyman Devon Mathis. “It is an honor to have the support of Supervisor Vander Poel and Assemblyman Mathis, and demonstrates the expanded teamwork in getting things done for Tulare.” Additional endorsements and events are to be announced at a later time. The campaign team have retained Evette Bakke of Strategic Political Solutions.

Attending Tulare Schools, Patrick is a graduate of Tulare Union. “I love Tulare and our City has a history of great accomplishments. It’s time to get moving forward again.” People can reach Patrick Isherwood directly at [email protected] and cell 559-300-5899. ###