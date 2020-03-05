Bud, Lance Mouw 60th Farmers of the Year

The “Noon” Kiwanis Club of Tulare presents its 60th “Farmer of the Year” award to Bud and Lance Mouw, farmer and dairy producers from Tulare. The luncheon will take place on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Heritage Complex in Tulare.

This annual awards luncheon recognizes the lifetime achievements of outstanding agriculturalists in our community and provides an opportunity for the Tulare Kiwanis to showcase the value of agriculture in our region and recognize an outstanding person or family. In the past they have recognized fathers, sons, brothers, cousins, and many more.

The luncheon includes a video montage about the honorees and a look back at the past 60 years of honorees, it is an emotional and touching tribute to our farm community and the many wonderful farmers in our great County.

Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at Mechanics Bank, Farm Credit West or Garton Tractor in Tulare. Or for sponsorships, call Celeste Moore, event chair at 559-280-1481.

Bud Louw, father to Lance, moved his family to Tulare in 1975 and was a farm and dairy real estate broker. He bought a dairy east of Tulare in 1978 with the help of another former Farmer of the Year, Gerald Paxton (the 1971 honoree). The family received much support and Bud became involved early in the Tulare Community Church, and the Dairy Co-op Boards of South Valley Milk Producers and California Dairies, Inc. Today Bud and his wife Joyce are blessed with seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

His son, Lance, born in 1966 to Bud and Joyce in Artesia, California moved to Tulare when he was 8 years old. Lance is one of three children, with siblings Chad and sister Allison (McClain). Lance currently runs all the farming and dairy operations, he was first a partner in Riverbend Dairy, and later built Riverbend Dairy South, where he farms corn, wheat and alfalfa for the dairies. He added almond farming to the mix in 2008. Lance and his wife Jamie have three children, Colby, Mitchel and Payton.

Lance’s children were all active in the dairy 4-H program and he volunteered on many community boards including: Tulare Community Church, Central Valley Christian School, local water boards, Happy Trails Riding Academy and Valley Children’s Hospital. They now are partners in the almond farming with daughter Colby and son-in-law Jake Johnson. Their son Mitchel and his wife Elliana are partners and managers in the dairy. Daughter Payton is a senior at PLNU and will graduate in May. Lance and Jamie have four grandchildren, and another coming in April!

To celebrate their honor, join us on March 25 at the awards luncheon in Tulare. For tickets or info, contact Celeste Moore, or any member of the Kiwanis Ag Committee in Tulare.