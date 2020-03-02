Patient at Tulare Adventist Health Tests Negative for Corona Virus

On Sunday it was reported that Adventist Health Tulare had placed one patient in isolation as a precaution after showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus, or COVID-19. The hospital was taking extra precautions when a patient showed symptoms of the Corona Virus and was following the Center for Disease Control protocols.

Tammie Weyker-Adkins, spokeswoman for the Tulare Health and Human Services Agency, said today in an advisory, “Regarding the patient at Tulare Adventist Health who was tested for COVID-19: There is no evidence of an infection of COVID-19 in Tulare County. The hospitals continue to be vigilant with infection prevention and testing, if indicated.”

According to the Fresno Bee, “Tulare County is one of several counties in the state where the CDC has approved a laboratory to analyze tests for the coronavirus. The lab is available for surrounding counties in the San Joaquin Valley, officials said. According to state officials, Tulare County has at least one test kit and kits can test between 200 and 250 people each. Exactly how many tests are available in Tulare County remained unclear Monday.”

In a press release on February 27 County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said, “There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tulare County at this time, and immediate health risk to Tulare County residents is low. COVID-19 is considered an emerging disease, and there is more to learn about it; however, like influenza, it is a respiratory disease, and there are measures community members can all take to prevent illness.

HHSA recommended these four simple prevention tips you and your family can take for COVID-19:

Wash hands with soap and water

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick