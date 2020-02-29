Leap Day baby arrives at Tulare hospital

A baby boy joined his family and the Tulare community on Feb. 29, Leap Year day, a special day because it happens only once every four years.

Baby Younis, born to parents Mr. and Mrs. Ali Abdullah, arrived at 6:46 p.m. Saturday, measuring 22 inches in length and weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

He is the couple’s second child and second son. Their older son, Khalil, was being cared for at home by Ali’s mother.

Younis’ father said he didn’t even realize that today was Leap Year day.

“This is just a blessing from the Almighty,” he said happily.

Mother and baby are resting and doing well and are expected to go home on Sunday.

The parents were presented with a gift basket filled with items for the newborn, courtesy of the Birth Center staff, including blankets, clothing, a stuffed toy, a milestone blanket and other goodies for mom and baby.

Fun Leap Day factoids

People born on Leap Year day are often called: leaplings, leapers or leapsters.

Most celebrate their birthdays in subsequent years on Feb. 28 or March 1.

It’s estimated that about 200,000 in the U.S. and 5 million people worldwide have a Feb. 29 birthday.

The odds of having a leap day birthday is 1 in 1,461.

684 out of 1 million people are born on leap year day.