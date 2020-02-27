Former State Senator Andy Vidak endorses Larry Miari in Tulare County District 1 Race

A Press Release From the Larry Micari for Tulare County Supervisor District 1

Former California State Senator Andy Vidak (R-Hanford) on Wednesday endorsed Larry Micari in the race for the District 1 seat on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

“I am proud to support Larry Micari because I know he’s the best choice for the residents of District 1,” Vidak said. “The top priority of an elected official is to represent their constituents and be their voice on the Board of Supervisors. The residents of District 1 deserve a Supervisor who will always do what’s best for the community and that’s why I’ve decided to endorse Larry Micari. He will be the Supervisor that the residents of District 1 deserve and I know he will accomplish great things for the hardworking families in Tulare County.”

Vidak served five years in the State Senate, representing all of Tulare County and Kings County along with portions of Fresno County and Kern County. Vidak worked across the aisle to pass a number of major bills during his time in the legislature while also fighting to bring clean water to the Central Valley.

“Andy’s support means so much to me because he represented our community in Sacramento and cares so much about the issues here,” Micari said. “Andy is widely respected as someone who was able to get things done for the Central Valley and didn’t let politics get in the way of serving his constituents. I promise the residents of District 1 that I will be their voice on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors and will make sure that we bring resources to our community to improve our residents’ lives.”

Vidak worked across the aisle to pass SB-495, which paved the way for the Allensworth Community Services District in Tulare County to drill a new water well, bringing clean water to an area that desperately needed it. SB-495 passed 39-0 in the Senate and 69-0 in the Assembly before being signed into law.

Vidak was the author of SB-1137, which helped Veterans and their spouses by requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Consumer Affairs to work together to increase awareness regarding professional licensing benefits. The bill passed 39-0 in the Senate and 76-0 in the Assembly and was signed into law by the Governor.

Vidak also authored SB-1382, which changed the law in order to allow pickup truck drivers to legally store firearms in the utility box of the truck. SB-1382 was the idea of Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who also has endorsed Micari in the District 1 race. The bill passed 38-0 in the Senate and passed 80-0 in the Assembly before being signed into law by the Governor.

