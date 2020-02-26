Kaweah Delta’s next town hall set for Thursday

A Press Release from Kaweah Delta

As Kaweah Delta continues its efforts to better engage with the community, it will hold its second of five town halls on Thursday, Feb. 27, in Visalia. The town halls are being hosted in the five zones that make up Kaweah Delta Health Care District; each is being hosted by the board member that represents the zone.

Members of the public are invited to join Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Executive Officer during this town hall, which will take place from 6-7 p.m. at the Ponderosa Lecture Hall at College of the Sequoias, 915 S. Mooney Boulevard, Visalia. Free parking will be available in the north parking lot at the corner of Noble Avenue and Mooney Boulevard. The town hall will be hosted by Lynn Havard Mirviss, RN, Ed.D, Vice President of Kaweah Delta’s Board of Directors, who represents zone II.

“The greatest lesson we learned from the 2016 defeat of Measure H was the importance of listening more carefully and more often to our community,” Herbst said. “We want to further involve the community to gather feedback, so that we can continually improve in our efforts to meet the healthcare needs of our region. Working with the community has been a phenomenal experience and as a result, we know that no matter the challenge, we will end up with a better solution.”

Measure H was the 2016 proposed general obligation bond that would have helped replace a sizeable number of hospital beds located in the older side of Kaweah Delta Medical Center (what is called the “Mineral King Wing”), which does not meet state earthquake standards.

In 2017, Kaweah Delta formed three Community Advisory Committees to gather feedback on three key issues: Community Relations, Healthcare for Today and Tomorrow, and the Hospital of the Future. Today, these committees and other ambassador groups are comprised of approximately 250 people, who meet monthly with Kaweah Delta leaders to provide ideas and feedback regarding Kaweah Delta services.