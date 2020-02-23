Larry Micari Unanimously Endorsed by Professional Law Enforcement Managers Association of Tulare County

“With great pleasure,” the Professional Law Enforcement Managers Association of Tulare County on Thursday unanimously endorsed Larry Micari to become the next District 1 Supervisor on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

Read the group’s endorsement letter in its entirety below:

“It is with great pleasure that I announce the Captains and Lieutenants that make up the Professional Law Enforcement Managers Association of Tulare County have unanimously voted to endorse you for District One Board of Supervisor.

The Professional Law Enforcement Managers Association has a unique view when it comes to your leadership and ethics. Our members have personally observed your leadership and dedication to the great citizens of Tulare County through your 33 years in law enforcement. We have worked beside you during some of the most challenging and trying times in law enforcement. During these times, we have witnessed your compassion, leadership, and unique way of solving complicated and demanding problems. We have seen you tirelessly work in public service to better the communities, so our families and children are safe. We know you will continue this devotion to duty when you are elected.

It is with proud support that we urge all residents of District One to elect Larry Micari as your Tulare County Board of Supervisor.”

Ty Stelow

President

Professional Law Enforcement Managers Association of Tulare County

Micari spent 33 years in law enforcement in Tulare County. He started his career with the Farmersville Police Department and eventually moved to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, where he retired as a Captain.

“I’m grateful to Ty and to all of the Captains and Lieutenants of the Professional Law Enforcement Managers Association of Tulare County for endorsing me to represent District 1 on the Board of Supervisors,” Micari said. “These men and women are all leaders and dedicated public servants and their support means the world to me. I look forward to working with them and supporting their efforts to protect our community and keep our children safe.”

