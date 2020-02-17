Larry Micari Endorsed by Tulare County Deputy Sheriffs Association in District 1 Race

A press release from the Larry Micari for Tulare County Supervisor District 1 Campaign

District 1 candidate Micari applauded for finding common sense solutions

Larry Micari picked up another major endorsement on Monday as the Tulare County Deputy Sheriff’s Association officially backed Micari in his race to represent District 1 on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

“The Tulare County Deputy Sheriffs Association is proud to announce our endorsement of Larry Micari for Tulare Country District 1 Supervisor. Through his benevolence and as a member of the Law Enforcement Community, Larry has served the citizens of Tulare County for over 30 years. Three decades of serving the communities of Tulare County have not only provided Larry with a unique perspective on the challenges the County is facing, but it has also provided him with the ability to find common sense solutions to a multitude of problems. I encourage you to join the Tulare County Deputy Sheriffs Association in supporting Larry Micari for District 1 Supervisor.”

Micari spent 33 years in law enforcement in Tulare County. He started his career with the Farmersville Police Department and eventually moved to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, where he retired as a Captain.

“I want to thank Javier Martinez and everyone with the Tulare County Deputy Sheriffs Association for recognizing that I am the best candidate to represent District 1 on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors,” Micari said. “It means a lot to me to be endorsed by local organizations and by the men and women who spend their careers serving the residents of Tulare County. I am committed to working with everyone to find common sense solutions to make Tulare County a great place to live and work and I am grateful for the amount of support and excitement that people are showing for our campaign.”

To learn more about Larry Micari and where he stands on the issues, visit Micari4Supervisor.com and follow Larry Micari on Facebook.

About the Tulare County Deputy Sheriffs Association

The Tulare County Deputy Sheriff’s Association (TCDSA) is a non-profit, tax exempt corporation consisting of employees and associates of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. Our mission is to be a voice in the community that works toward the common good of the members and the residents of Tulare County.