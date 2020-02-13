Larry Micari Endorsed by Local Law Enforcement in Tulare County District 1 Race

A Press Release by the Campaign for Larry Micari for TCBOS District 1

The endorsements continue roll in for Larry Micari in his race to represent District 1 on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

Micari, was endorsed Thursday by the Exeter Police Officers Association, Farmersville Police Officers Association, and Lindsay Police Officers Association.

Micari spent 33 years in law enforcement. He started his career with the Farmersville Police Department and eventually moved to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, where he retired as a Captain. Micari understands what it means to serve and protect the residents and small businesses in Tulare County and will work with police departments across the county to reduce crime and keep Tulare County safe.

“It’s an honor to be endorsed by the brave men and women who patrol our streets and keep our communities safe,” Micari said. “It’s important that all of the sworn officers and civilian employees of our local police departments know how grateful I am for their service and I promise to do everything I can to ensure that they’re taken care of and have the resources that they need to do their jobs. I want to thank the police officers in Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay, and for their support and for recognizing that I am the best candidate to represent District 1 on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.”

Exeter Police Officers Association

“Larry Micari, we believe that you will lead District 1 and be involved with the people’s concerns, continue to make connections with your constituents and represent each person to make the quality of life better for all. The Exeter Police Officer’s Association encourages all to stand with Larry Micari for Tulare Board of Supervisors, District 1.

Farmersville Police Officers Association

“Larry Micari’s dedication, openness and commitment will serve him and the citizens of Tulare County very well. Please join the Farmersville Police Officer’s Association in support of Larry Micari for Tulare County Board of Supervisors, District 1.”

Lindsay Police Officers Association

“Larry Micari seeks out new ideas and different perspectives, weighs the alternatives and will do what’s right for Tulare County. That’s why the Lindsay Police Officer’s Association proudly endorses him for District 1 on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.”

To learn more about Larry Micari and where he stands on the issues, visit Micari4Supervisor.com and follow Larry Micari on Facebook.