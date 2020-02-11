Kaweah Delta Achieves America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2nd year in a row

A Press Release from Kaweah Delta

Today, for the second consecutive year, Kaweah Delta Medical Center was named one of Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals. The distinction places the Hospital in the top 5 percent of 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

Kaweah Delta is one of 40 hospitals in California, and the only one in the Central Valley (Tulare, Kings, Kern counties), to be named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals. To access a complete list of the 2020 recipients, click HERE.

“It is truly an honor to receive this recognition for the second year in a row. This award is a reflection of the tireless efforts of our employees and our Medical Staff to bring the highest levels of care to our community,” said Gary Herbst, Chief Executive Officer of Kaweah Delta. “But at the same time we never take it for granted because we know that we can be better for our patients. We really want to be world class in those services we provide.”

From 2016-2018, patients treated at an America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™ hospital have a 26.6% lower risk of dying, on average, compared to those treated at hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome. Additionally, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™, an estimated 161,930 lives could potentially have been saved.*

“Hospital quality varies significantly from hospital to hospital, so it’s important for consumers to do their research and select a hospital that provides the best level of care for their specific needs,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We congratulate the recipients of Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for their commitment to improving clinical outcomes for patients.”

Recipients of the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award are recognized for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2020 study period (2016 through 2018), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across 19 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).

Kaweah Delta was also recognized with the following clinical achievements in 2020:

Cardiac

Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery™ for 3 Years in a Row (2018-2020)

Healthgrades Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™ for 4 Years in a Row (2017-2020)

o Top 5% in the Nation for Cardiac Surgery for 3 Years in a Row (2018-2020)

o Top 10% in the Nation for Cardiac Surgery for 4 Years in a Row (2017-2020)

5-Star for Coronary Bypass Surgery for 4 Years in a Row (2017-2020)

Neurosciences

Healthgrades 2020 Neurosciences Excellence Award™

o Top 10% in the Nation for Neurosciences in 2020

Healthgrades Stroke Care Excellence Award™ for 2 Years in a Row (2019-2020)

o Top 5% in the Nation for Treatment of Stroke for 2 Years in a Row (2019-2020)

5-Star for Treatment of Stroke for 6 Years in a Row (2015-2020)

Pulmonary

Healthgrades Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™ for 7 Years in a Row (2014-2020)

Top 10% in the Nation for Overall Pulmonary Services for 7 Years in a Row (2014-2020)

5-Star for Treatment of Pneumonia for 7 Years in a Row (2014-2020)

Critical Care

Healthgrades 2020 Critical Care Excellence Award™

Top 10% in the Nation for Critical Care in 2020

5-Star for Treatment of Sepsis for 8 Years in a Row (2013-2020)

5-Star for Treatment of Respiratory Failure for 2 Years in a Row (2019-2020)

To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, please visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.