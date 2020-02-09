Opening Ceremonies for Ag Expo at 8:00 a.m. in the Heritage Complex Banquet Hall.

Press Release from The World Ag Expo®

We’re so excited to start this farm show!” shared Jim Parsley, 2020 World Ag Expo® Chairman, during the Friday morning Visalia Breakfast Lions Club meeting. His excitement is shared by the 1,400 volunteers and 25 staff that plan and execute the event each year. World Ag Expo® kicks off its 53rd show on Tuesday, February 11, in Tulare, California. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m.

The red carpet rolls out on Tuesday for Opening Ceremonies at 8:00 a.m. in the Heritage Complex Banquet Hall. The ceremonial opening will begin with an awards ceremony for Top-10 New Products Winners, sponsored by Bank of America, and “We Believe in Growing” scholarship winners, sponsored by E.M. Tharp. Past World Ag Expo® Show Chairmen, VIPs, and elected officials will hear from American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall during the ceremony.

Following Opening Ceremonies, at approximately 10:00 a.m., see hemp from an international perspective with Hemp veteran and CEO, Hanka Gabrielova, in the Banquet Hall. Hanka is accredited by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture as an adviser in organic farming with a specialization in hemp. Attendees, exhibitors, and media are invited to attend.

World Ag Expo® seminars kick-off at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and run throughout the three-day show at the Seminar Center on the southeast end of the grounds. Sessions on Dairy, Water, International Trade, Hemp, and more can be found at the corner of U & South Street. A full list of seminars and events is available at http://bit.ly/WAE20Schedule.

Live cooking demonstrations will take place in the World Ag Women tent, including celebrity Chef Shaun O’ Neale on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.. On Wednesday, the inaugural Hemp Innovation Challenge™, facilitated by the Larta Institute, and WAE² Pitch Competition, hosted by Fresno State’s WET Center, will be a fun and engaging way to introduce potential customers and World Ag Expo attendees to new and emerging technologies and innovations. A full list of special events is available online at http://bit.ly/WAE20Events.

Attendees and exhibitors are invited to Feeding the World – An Evening with Protect The Harvest and Simplot Grower Solutions on Tuesday evening in the VIP Event Tent. Protect the Harvest was created to defend and preserve American freedoms and to support farmers, ranchers, outdoor enthusiasts, and animal owners. Dinner and drinks will be served at 5:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://pthevent.com/expo.

World Ag Expo® and Toyota have partnered up again to offer the 2020 World Ag Expo® Toyota Tundra Giveaway. The 2020 giveaway will benefit the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare. Tickets are $5 and will be available for purchase at World Ag Expo® at Gate 2 and the Toyota exhibit space. The drawing will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 3:00 p.m. in the Toyota exhibit space.

Live webcams of World Ag Expo’s® show grounds, sponsored by KMPH Fox 26 and powered by HD Relay, can be viewed online at http://www.worldagexpo.com/live-webcams. Cameras offer views of activity on the grounds, including exhibitors, attendees, and volunteers.

World Ag Expo® attendees can get the latest news, information, and updates about the show by downloading the new 2020 mobile app. The free app provides mobile access to the schedule of events, an exhibitor directory, map of the show grounds, and other visitor resources. The app is available for download by visiting your app store and searching for “2020 World Ag Expo.” For a full schedule of events, more information about the show or to purchase tickets for 2020 World Ag Expo®, visit www.WorldAgExpo.org.