More than 100,000 Visitors Expected in Visalia Area on Feb 11-13

Visit Visalia Offers Free Travel Tips and Itinerary Planning

Visit Visalia announced today that it is ready for the influx of visitors in the coming weeks, as more than 100,000 convention-goers are expected to make their way to Tulare County for the 2020 World Ag Expo happening Feb. 11-13. As arguably the “largest agriculture event on the planet,” World Ag Expo is a convention unlike any other.

Visalia, a tourism destination only a short 20 minutes from the 2020 World Ag Expo, is prepared to host the thousands and guests at their dozens of restaurants, hotels, venues and attractions.

“World Ag Expo puts the Central Valley on center stage,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia. “It showcases our region’s unique relationship to agriculture and highlights our designation as an American agricultural powerhouse. We are excited to give visitors a well-rounded look at what makes Visalia and Tulare County an exceptional destination for farm-to-table dining and much more.”

World Ag Expo is the largest annual outdoor agricultural exposition to showcase the latest advancements and innovations in the agriculture and farming industry. The event is held in the Central Valley, one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world.

In its 53 years, World Ag Expo has grown to nearly 1,450 exhibitors and an attendance of more than 100,000 people from 49 states and 65 different countries. The annual event starts the second Tuesday of February at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Calif., just 20 minutes south of Visalia.

Also, from the Tulare County Farm Bureau “Last Call! World Ag Expo Breakfast Tickets for CA Ag Leadership Foundation ” The Agricultural Leadership alumni of Kings and Tulare counties will hold their 26th annual fundraiser breakfast at World Ag Expo to benefit the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation on Thursday, February 13 at 6:30 am in the VIP Tent, on the grounds of the World Ag Expo show in Tulare. This year’s tent will be located closer to the Heritage Complex building, note it is in a new location. This is a great opportunity for your company to sponsor a table at this premier breakfast!! Tables are selling fast, call today to reserve your table for this annual tradition, a great steak and egg breakfast, inspirational speaker, and an opportunity to network with over 800 guests at the breakfast right on the grounds of the World Ag Expo in the VIP Tent.

Tickets for the breakfast are $100 per person or $750 for a table of eight. For more information and tickets visit: https://agleadershipbreakfast.com. Tickets sell fast but are available by calling The Lagomarsino Group at (559) 735-9700 or by e-mailing [email protected] Table reservations can still be made!

Over the past 25 years, the annual breakfast has raised over $1.1 million dollars for the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation. The non-profit foundation awards fellowships to high-potential men and women to participate in the intensive two-year California Agricultural Leadership Program. Proceeds from the breakfast also benefit the Ag Ventures Learning Center at the Heritage Complex.

Visit Visalia posted a blog with suggested tips and travel ideas, during the World Ag Expo. Additionally, they are running a promotion offering guests free passes to Sequoia National Park, during their stay. Guests are encouraged to book travel directly on their website and check out visitvisalia.com/free-shuttle for more information on the Free Shuttle & Stay promotion.

And, as always, visitors are encouraged to stop by the Visitor Center at 112 E Main St., Visalia, CA 93291 for destination information and itineraries.