Visalia Springfest returns February 7-9 at Convention Center

The public is invited to join us as we celebrate “Outdoor California Living” at the 27th annual Visalia Home & Patio Springfest, February 7, 8 & 9, at the Visalia Convention Center.

This year, Luis Nursery teams up with Gowin Green to create a special “Affordable Backyard Landscape” in the center of the large Exhibit Hall. “Recently the news media reported that Visalia had the most affordable housing in the state. So we wanted to target new home owners, especially those in need of an affordable landscape design” reports Show Manager, Steve Tarter. “The goal is to enhance, expand, and enjoy all of your home’s outdoor living areas.”

Planning to start with the patio? These local companies – will all be under one roof – at South Valley’s largest Home Show. Backyard & Home, located in Bakersfield, has recently joined the home show and will display patio covers sunrooms, fireplace inserts, grills, smokers, and hot tubs! Dan Bocanegra, local owner of Majestic Pools returns to help you design a one-of-a-kind swimming pool with a cool waterfall. For outdoor cooking, then look no further than Northern California Grills as they specialize in BBQ islands and outdoor kitchens. And sink into the seat of luxury and experience the feeling of complete relaxation at the Patio Resort Lifestyles’ booth. You can enter-to-win one of the outdoor patio set they plan to giveaway.

SPRINGFEST GARDEN CENTER

Springfest is the place to get answers about how to refresh your garden and support the environment. The Garden Center returns to a new show area filled with floral societies and garden clubs including: Herbs & More, Sequoia Garden Club, American Gourd Society, California Native Plant Society, and Visalia Succulent Club. Hanford Bonsai and Sequoia Riverlands Trust debut featuring education, art, and conservation. Master Gardeners will host hourly seminars on a variety of subjects like rose care, tree care, pest control, landscape design, and pool maintenance.

New this year, Luis Nursery plans to sell house plans. Houseplants can be the perfect addition to your home bringing life, color, and a fresh look. Come see low maintenance succulents, cacti, and an assortment of varieties available at this time of year. And, check out their new line of Fairy Garden miniature landscapes with a variety of houses, fairies, animals, and plants to keep the imagination running wild.

SPRINGFEST KIDS AREA

Bring the entire family to Springfest’s new Kids Area located in the North Lobby. Take a group photo with OTIS the IMAGINATION DRAGON and win tickets to Imagination U Children’s Museum. Let the kids get their hands dirty, potting a plant at the Home Depot’s Kids Potting Activity and enter to win one of the Valentine Bears. Sign the kids up for a class at Central Valley Martial Arts or talk with EF High School Exchange Year and consider sponsoring a foreign student.

SPRINGFEST REMODELING & REDECORATING

Set your appointment with a qualified remodeling contractor at the Visalia Springfest. Whether you need a bath or kitchen upgrade, come and talk with the experts at Reborn Cabinets or Cabinet Connection. If it’s time to replace your windows, get an estimate from Dan Bouchard at Glass Pro. But if all your room needs is a touch-up, talk with local professions like Luis at Legendary Painting or James Daniels Painting.

Want something more “down home”, then let Rob LaDue, home remodeling expert and owner of Rusti’k Works, show you ways to create stylish home interiors using a backdrop of rustic walls and door – and be sure to enter to win a Queen Size Bed. And let Habitat’s Restore show you how with little effort and money you can affordably redecorate in style.

Technology savvy millenniums will find new smart home devices, competitive internet and entertainment packages from companies including Comcast, T-Mobile, Western America and Premier AV Design.

SPRINGFEST MARKETPLACE

This year’s Springfest Marketplace has great ideas for Valentine’s Day including: Debrito Chocolates, hand-painted jackets & hats, handcrafted wooden vases and decorative items , classic 60’s/70’s vinyl records, wallets, purses, leggings, health products, and more.

And the Visalia Mall will be incentivizing shoppers with a chance to win a $250 gift card shopping spree; and with mall discounts coupons from their retail stores.

The annual Treasure Hunt entry forms will be located at inside show entrances. Completed forms must include a stamp from all designated “enter to win” (red star) locations in order to qualify for a chance to win one of these merchant-provided giveaways including: a 50″ flat screen TV, BBQ, outdoor umbrella blue tooth speakers, unique garden art, pool toys, dog kennel and more…

Come as the show opens on Friday and greet local merchants in over 350 booths. Mark your calendars!

SHOW HOURS:

February 7 Friday 11am to 6pm,

February 8 Saturday 10am to 6pm

February 9 Sunday 10am to 5pm

Tickets are sold at the door, cash only.

General Admission is $8

Seniors/Military is $6

Children under 12 are free.

Show information and discount coupons are available at VisaliaHomeShows.com.