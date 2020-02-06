Visalia Mayor to be roasted at Rotary Club event

The Rotary Club of Visalia’s second annual roast on Saturday, Feb. 15, will feature Mayor Bob Link as the hot seat guest.

The fundraiser event at the Visalia Convention Center begins with social hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and roast at 7 p.m. Roasters include Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian; Visalia City Manager Randy Groom; businessmen Stan Simpson, Tony Salierno and Don Hutton; former city manager Steve Salomon; and former Rawhide owner Tom Seidler.

Mayor Link is a Visalia native with deep roots in the community. After graduation from Mt. Whitney High School, he earned a degree in business administration at the University of Redlands and then returned to Visalia where he served as co-owner of Link’s Men’s and Women’s Wear from 1959 to 2013. He has served on the Visalia City Council since 1999; he is a member of the Visalia Rotary Club; and he is vice president of Visalia Christian Ministries, among other community activities.

Proceeds of the 2020 roast will help to fund scholarships and support a variety of non-profit organizations in the community. Good causes previously supported through the Rotary Club of Visalia include literacy, Al’s Place Respite House, the Ruth Wood Hospice House, crime prevention and the global effort to eradicate polio.

Tickets are $100 each and sponsorship opportunities are available to support Rotary’s good causes. For information, contact Liz Wynn at 623-2348.