Symphony plays Tchaikovsky, Beethoven in February

Celebrating its 60-year anniversary, the Sequoia Symphony has been highlighting early works and works that set composers off in a new direction.

The orchestra will play Tchaikovsky’s first piano concert and Beethoven’s “Pastoral” symphony on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre.

Opening with pounding chords up and down the keyboard that everyone will recognize, Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concert No. 1” is one of the most popular of Tchaikovsky’s compositions and among the best known of all piano concertos.

Guest pianist is Andrew Tyson, who has performed with nearly every major orchestra in the U.S. and Europe, including three times with the Sequoia Symphony.

Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 6” broke ground as the first programmatic symphony written around a simple storyline.

Beethoven was a lover of nature who spent a great deal of time on walks in the country. He frequently left Vienna to work in rural locations.

Thus his “Pastoral” symphony reflects his enjoyment of being in the country, depicting such things as flowing water, folk dancing and a violent thunderstorm.

Tickets are $25-$50 at the symphony office, 208 W. Main Street, Suite D, Visalia, downstairs in Montgomery Square. Student prices are $10. Tickets are also available at 732-8600 or go to www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com.

Special $1 tickets

To encourage new people to attend concerts during the symphony’s 60th season, the orchestra is offering a limited number of tickets to every concert for only $1, the cost of tickets 60 years ago.

These legacy tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to availability and location in the theatre. They can only be purchased in person at the symphony office the week of the concert.