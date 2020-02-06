Ag Expo plans to guard against newest coronavirus

World Ag Expo® is set to host attendees and exhibitors from across the country and around the world in just two weeks. Now they will also prepare to guard against the newest coronavirus emerging in China.

“The health and safety of everyone at our show is our top priority,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “We’re working with the right agencies to stay up-to-date on the status of coronavirus and how we can prevent the spread.”

Show officials are working with local, state and federal officials to monitor the situation and develop a plan on the show grounds. No government entity has suggested a change to the planned schedule.

“The HHSA Public Health branch is in close contact with the World Ag Expo in regards to health precautions all travelers and attendees need to be aware of. This includes precautions everyone should take at all times as this is also flu season. Precautions include hand washing, covering coughs, staying home if ill, and contacting a physician if symptoms arise. Travelers who become ill should contact the local health department where they are staying,” advised Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer.

The Tulare County Health department website recommends the following precautions to guard against coronavirus:

avoid contact with sick individuals

wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

get a flu shot

Because washing hands with soap and water is one of the best defenses against illness, additional hand washing stations will be set up on World Ag Expo® grounds. For coronavirus updates, visit http://bit.ly/TCCoronaUpdate.

Show officials are also in contact with federal agencies monitoring international travelers. Show procedures will be updated as the situation dictates.

For a full schedule of events, more information about the show or to purchase tickets for the 2020 World Ag Expo®, visit www.WorldAgExpo.org.