Larry Micari Receives Major Endorsements in Race for Tulare County Supervisor

A Press Release from the Larry Micari for Supervisor Campaign

EXETER, Calif. – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday announced his endorsement of Larry Micari in the race to represent District One on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

Along with Boudreaux’s endorsement, Tulare County Supervisor-Chairman Pete Vander Poel, retired Tulare County Sheriff Bill Wittman and retired Tulare County Supervisor Mike Ennis also announced their endorsement of Micari as the best candidate to represent District One residents on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

“It’s an honor to receive these endorsements, especially because of how widely respected all four of these men are in Tulare County and across the entire Central Valley,” Micari said. “District One residents need a strong voice on the Board of Supervisors to represent their interests and I am 100% committed to fighting hard for our community so that we can make Tulare County a better place to live and work.”

Mike Boudreaux, Tulare County Sheriff

“As Tulare County Sheriff, I have had the opportunity to work with Larry Micari over the years and even more so in his capacity as an administrator.” I know him to be a man who truly cares for people. He is extremely knowledgeable to the needs of our communities. I know Larry Micari will represent the voices of District One on the Board of Supervisors.”

Pete Vander Poel, Tulare County Supervisor-Chairman (District 2)

“I have no doubt Larry Micari is the most qualified person for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors – District One. In my years of working with Larry, his commitment to communication, financial responsibility, and his constituents makes him the ONLY choice for Tulare County.”

Mike Ennis, Retired Tulare County Supervisor (District 5)

“Larry Micari’s honesty, sensible style, and hopeful insight into our community’s problems and needs and his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public sets him apart from the other candidates. Please join me in supporting Larry Micari.”

Bill Wittman, Retired Tulare County Sheriff

“As a retired Tulare County Sheriff, I know what it takes to be a leader. Larry Micari is just that person!”