Volunteer work by Mid Valley Pipe & Supply owner George Tristao sent a crew, including his son and employees, to clean up and organize construction materials at the front of the Tower construction site.
“I was approached by The Tulare Hospital Foundation and as a Tulare resident I wanted to help out. I’ve been involved with the foundation for years,” said Tristao.
Tristao sent a crew of six people and took six hours to clean up the front of the hospital around the tower making the front look much more presentable. This allowed the district to move the existing construction site fence line on Cherry Street and open up the Adventist Health Tulare Main Lobby approach area. The crew has also offered to come back to clean up and organize other areas of the construction site.
The hospital is important to the community. We need the tower completed,” said Tristao.
4 thoughts on “Local Businessman Helps Clean up Tulare Hospital”
Thank you for all your help!
What makes Tulare strong are people like Mr. Tristao setting the example of community pride and outreach. Thank you Mr. Tristao and to your crew as well. I hope your example is adopted by others. It takes a village. 🙂
So awesome So proud so exciting so humble such an amazing Family. Love you guys Dolores Eaton Cochrane Alberta Canada
George is such a generous person. He and his wife do many quiet things to support this community and several individuals!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉