St. Aloysius School Joins Nationwide Celebration Of Catholic Schools Week; Welcomes Community To Open House

Invites Community to Learn More about School’s Differentiators; Encourages Registration for 2020-2021 School Year

Tulare, Calif. (January 21, 2020) – From January 26-31, Tulare’s St. Aloysius School, a Catholic school offering faith-based education to students in grades transitional kindergarten through eight, will be joining all Catholic schools across the U.S. in celebrating Catholic Schools Week, a national celebration of Catholic education and an opportunity to recognize the importance, the value, and the contributions of Catholic education to the Church, our community and the world.

“We’ll be celebrating the week with community service projects – like a fundraising walk-a-thon, and the assembly and distribution of ‘hygiene and cold weather care packages’ for area homeless,” said Holly Zamora, Principal of St. Aloysius School. “Our students and teachers are also looking forward to themed dress-up days, school-wide games and contests, and our open house when family and members of the community are invited onto campus to learn more about what makes our school community so unique.”

The open house will be on Sunday, January 26, and is open to anyone interested in learning more about what differentiates St. Aloysius School as a school of choice for area students. The day will kick off with an 11:15 A.M. Catholic Mass at St. Aloysius Church (125 E. Pleasant Avenue, Tulare), featuring participation by the St. Aloysius School Student Council. From 12:30-2 P.M., all St. Aloysius School classrooms will be open for touring; a book fair will be hosted in the school library; a taco truck will be on campus offering tacos for $1.50 apiece; the St. Aloysius School eighth grade class will be selling beverages as a fundraiser for their upcoming class trip; and complimentary dessert will be provided by Knights of Columbus 2264. St. Aloysius School is located at 627 N. Beatrice Drive, in Tulare.

St. Aloysius School boasts a ten-to-one student-to-teacher ratio; students who consistently score well on standardized tests; 100 percent matriculation to high school, and students who are well-prepared to excel when they get there. Its students have access to a robust offering of athletic, foreign language, art, music, drama, and community service focused activities; a technology-rich learning environment, with individual Chromebooks assigned to every student in grades 2 through 8, and Chromebook work stations for its TK through first graders. The campus is also home to a 6,000-square-foot student-led garden which serves as an outdoor classroom; as well as a cafeteria with a commercial grade kitchen and an on-staff chef who prepares healthy, balanced meals on-site for its students daily.

“We are currently enrolling students in all grades, TK-8,” said Zamora. “We have some of the most affordable tuition rates for private schools in the Central Valley, as well as the availability of financial aid packages. We encourage anyone interested in learning more about our school community to visit our open house, take a tour, and ask any questions you may have of our students, teachers and parents.”

About St. Aloysius School

St. Aloysius School is a Catholic school in Tulare, California providing its students with a holistic education in a faith-based environment. From Transitional Kindergarten through eighth grade, our faculty and staff guide students of all faiths to become thoughtful and caring young adults through a rigorous and virtue-driven curriculum, the development of active leadership skills, and an emphasis on personal integrity. For more information, visit www.sastulare.com.