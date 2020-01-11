Kaweah Delta Health Care District Board appoints new board member

A Press Release from KDHCD

The Kaweah Delta Health Care District Board of Directors has unanimously voted to appoint its newest member.

Garth Gipson, a financial planner, who was born in Visalia and raised in the Central Valley, was selected by the Board to represent Zone 3 through Dec. 3, 2020. The Board voted unanimously on Gipson’s appointment during a special board meeting on Jan. 9, after interviewing two finalists for the seat; eight people expressed interest in the appointment. The seat has been open since Dec. 31, 2019, when Dr. John Hipskind, retired his seat after 11 years of service. Gipson will be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 13, and has expressed interest to file as a candidate in the November 2020 election for the Zone seat.

“I’m very excited to be able to serve on the board to represent members of my community. I love this city and community, and look forward to giving back,” he said. “All four of my children were born at Kaweah Delta and that is part of my desire to make sure it continues as the great hospital it is.”

Gipson currently serves on the Visalia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and on the Elder Board at Neighborhood Church in Visalia. He is a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and is a U.S. Naval Officer veteran. Professionally, he owns and operates an independent financial planning and wealth management business and was named to the Forbes Best-in-State Next Generation Wealth Advisor for 2019. The title is awarded to advisors who provide clients with a high-quality experience and lead the way in the industry.