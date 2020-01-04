Statement by Congressional Candidate Dary Rezvani on the Targeted Killing of Soleimani

My father fled Iran in 1979 precisely because of men like Soleimani. He was an evil man

responsible for thousands of deaths and plotted terrorist attacks against the United States

and our allies.

The strike that led to his death was reckless, impetuous, and to be clear – an act of war.

This administration has put thousands of our servicemen and women, as well as innocent

civilians in the region in harm’s way while at the same time threatening to further destabilize

the region. The possibility of war with Iran jeopardizes the safety of millions of Iranians who

do not support the current regime.

The President’s unilateral decision to assassinate a high-ranking government official will be

seen as a reminder of the Bush/Cheney doctrine that led us foolishly into war in Iraq under

false pretenses. We have heard the phrase ‘pre-emptive strike’ before and I urge Congress

to immediately begin oversight hearings.

I won’t be so cynical as to say that this is just President Trump initiating military action to

distract Congress and the American people from impeachment because if that is the case,

then he is playing a very dangerous game by putting our troops’ lives at risk.

This is not how foreign policy should be conducted and especially not from a golf course.

This is not a decision you make lightly just to get yourself re-elected.

Most importantly, this is not who we are as Americans and the Trump Administration does

not speak for us.

So what now, Mr. President?