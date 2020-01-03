Congressman Nunes is a Historic Figure

Our Congressman, Devin Nunes, deserves an apology. He has been under unjustified and continuous assault by the major news media since January, 2018, when he released his 4 page letter detailing failures and bias inside the leadership of the FBI as they investigated possible Russian interference in our 2016 Presidential election. He was then Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

The recently released report from Justice Department Inspector General, Mr. Horowitz, confirmed that Mr. Nunes had the story exactly right 2 years ago. Horowitz revealed the FBI did in fact commit 17 errors or omissions during their investigation.

Many key leaders in the FBI and the Justice Department have now either resigned or were fired as the truth emerged. The major news media who unfairly attacked Mr. Nunes have also paid a heavy price.

The Valley Voice has been pretty tough on Mr. Nunes as well – but I expect that. The newspaper is free and the owners/editors are clear on their political leanings. While I personally disagree with their viewpoint, I respect their steadfast conviction to express their opinion. Besides that, they have had the guts to do some excellent local reporting.

As for those major newspapers, including the Fresno Bee and Visalia Times Delta, they have simply been kicked in the gut. A Pew Research Report July 9, 2019, showed weekday print circulation for newspapers declined by 12% in 2018. A 2019 Gallup Poll revealed only 41% of Americans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in the mass media – but only 15% of Republicans and 39% of independents agree with that assessment.

Taxpayers spent over $30 million for Special Counsel Mueller’s separate investigation that failed to find evidence of collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. As Mr. Nunes reported in 2018, the FBI used a report called the “Steele Dossier” to persuade the court to allow them to obtain a warrant to begin surveillance of Carter Page, an American Citizen and unpaid campaign volunteer. In item 12 of his report, Horowitz noted the FBI failed to tell the court that the fraudulent dossier was funded “… by someone associated with the Democratic Party and/or the DNC.”

Thanks to his courage to press forward for the truth while he was under withering attack by Democrats and the news media, we now know the true story. Mr. Nunes effectively impeached the major newspapers and Inspector Horowitz convicted them. Their editors owe an apology to Congressman Nunes and his supporters.

Congressman Nunes will be a key figure as historians examine this sad era. He has become an important figure on the national stage. A local boy, he graduated from Tulare Union High School which has produced at least 2 other truly historic national leaders including Bob Mathias, a legendary Olympic champion and Congressman, as well as Admiral Elmo Zumwalt, the youngest ever Chief of Naval Operations. Well Done Tulare Union High School!

Unsolicited commentary by Jerrold Jensen