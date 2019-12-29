Brett Taylor, long time planning commissioner and Native Visalian, running for City Council

A Press Release From the Brett Taylor Campaign for Visalia City Council

Brett Taylor, who has served on the Visalia planning commission since 2012, is running for Visalia City Council district 2.

Brett has a long history of serving his community. Besides sitting on the planning commission, he has served on the North Visalia neighborhood advisory committee, Tulare County Youth Commission, Blue Ribbon Task Force, Sign Ordinance Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Housing Element TAC.

“I am excited to use my many years of experience to make sure Visaila’s future remains bright,” said Taylor.

Brett was born and raised in Visalia graduating from Redwood High School, College of the Sequoia and Fresno State with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business. Professionally, Brett works as the C.E.O. of the Tulare County Association of REALTORS® where he oversees the operations of two offices in Visalia and Porterville and serves the 1400 real estate professionals who work in Tulare County. He and his wife Dolores have four children. In his free time Brett enjoys being up in the mountains, is active in Church, and serves as a board member for the Visalia Chamber of Commerce.

“I love living in Visalia and raising my children here. We have been blessed with wonderful leaders who have helped Visalia become such a great community. I would like to use my business and governmental experience to make sure we remain a fantastic place to live.”

District 2 is located in south Visalia between Demaree St. and Lovers Ln. and goes all the way to Tulare Ave. District 2 is currently being represented by Mayor Bob Link. Visalia City Council elections will be held November 3, 2020.