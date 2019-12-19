Visalia Fox will turn 90 in 2020

The Visalia Fox Theatre will host its 90th-Anniversary Celebration with a special evening of live performances to commemorate 90 years of operation on February 28, 2020. The featured artist is Postmodern Jukebox, a world-touring internet sensation known for performing contemporary songs with a distinct vintage style.

“This will be the event of the year for Visalia,” said Executive Director Vikky Escobedo. “For 90 years, this theatre has been a cornerstone of the community, hosting countless artists and performers. Most importantly, it’s been a consistent source of entertainment for Visalia for most of its history. We’re eager to put on a show the community won’t forget.”

Guests can expect a night of unique throwbacks, including vehicles made in—and before—1930 parked near the entrance, fresh-made popcorn in the lobby, doormen dressed in authentic uniforms, and live music at the grand staircase in the lobby. A limited number of special VIP sponsorship packages are available, allowing select guests to experience a champagne toast with Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Shirley Temple, and other icons of Hollywood’s golden age. Top-level sponsorships also include signature cocktails, bubbly champagne, savory hors d’oeuvres and specially made desserts, provided an hour before doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“The Fox has entertained Visalia longer than most of us have been alive,” said Fox Theatre Board President Max Lupercio. “As someone with deep roots in the community, I have always treasured its role as the face of Visalia. It represents the talent, dedication, and creativity of the best city in the Central Valley.”

The Visalia Fox Theatre has showcased several legendary artists since opening in 1930, including BB King, Morrisey, Tony Bennett, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Martina McBride, Natalie Cole and many more. For decades, the Fox has partnered with local community organizations for a variety of theatrical productions and cultural events. Through donations and ticket sales, The Fox is focused on technological renovations and continuous innovation. If you are interested in supporting one of the oldest non-profit theatres in the Central Valley, contact Marina Rojas at (559) 625-1369 x202.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased at FoxVisalia.org and/or at the box office at 308 W Main Street between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.