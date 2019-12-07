TCSO Toy drive kicks off at Open House

In what has become a holiday tradition, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Fire Chief Charlie Norman welcomed 500 people to Headquarters Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, for the annual Open House.

During the opening ceremony, Sheriff Boudreaux kicked off a toy, food and coat drive and gave away 30 new bicycles to designated boys and girls in the Sheriff*s PAL Program.

“These boys and girls were chosen to receive bicycles at the Open House because they are trying their best to get good grades, stay out of trouble and be good role models,” he said.

To help spread the love a little further this holiday season, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and the men and women of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office are collecting unwrapped new toys, canned goods and coats for boys and girls in Tulare County through Dec. 13.

The Sheriff’s Toy Drive kicked off Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. during the Opening Ceremony for the Sheriff’s Open House at Headquarters, 833 S. Akers St., in Visalia.

The goal is to collect enough toys and coats for 500 pre-registered boys and girls in pre-Kindergarten through the 8th grade.

The public is invited to join in the fun by dropping off new unwrapped toys, non-perishable food and gently-worn coats and jackets at a nearby Tulare County Sheriff’s substation or detention facility listed below.

Who: Sheriff Mike Boudreaux

What: Sheriff’s Toy Drive (Toys, canned food, coats)

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

Where: Headquarters, 833 S. Akers St., Visalia

Visalia Substation, 2404 W. Burrel Ave., Visalia

Orosi Substation, 40765 Road 128, Cutler

Pixley Substation, 161 N. Pine St., Pixley

Porterville Substation, 379 N. 3rd St., Porterville

Bob Wiley Detention Facility, 36712 Road 112, Visalia

Adult Pre-Trial Facility, 36650 Road 112, Visalia

South County Detention Facility, 1960 W. Scranton Ave., Porterville

To learn more about the Sheriff*s PAL, Junior Explorer and Explorer programs, please contact Corporal Monse Meza at (559) 804-7284.