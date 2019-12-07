Kaweah Delta set to host Dec. 9 holiday cheer event with Santa

VISALIA – Kaweah Delta will celebrate the holiday season on Monday, Dec. 9, with a free event featuring Santa, music from local students, and refreshments.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. inside the Acequia Wing Lobby of Kaweah Delta Medical Center, 305 W. Acequia Ave., Visalia. Parking is available in the parking structure across from the medical center on Acequia Avenue.

Refreshments will be provided to those in attendance. Santa will make an appearance, so attendees are encouraged to bring cameras for photos. Additionally, the Mt. Whitney High School Choral Department and Jazz Band will provide musical performances.