Micari takes oath for District 1 supervisor candidacy

Retired Tulare County Sheriff Captain Larry Micari has officially filed paperwork and has taken the oath of candidacy to run for Tulare County Supervisor, District 1.

“I believe the people of District 1 deserve to be represented by someone who truly listens to their concerns, is responsive to their needs, and who advocates for the issues important to us; I am that person,” said Micari . “As your supervisor, I will be proactive in addressing the challenges we face. Our roads are getting worse, and the homeless crisis isn’t improving, These conditions have existed for years, and we deserve better representation.

Micari has earned and continues to earn key endorsements, including Bill Wittman Retired Tulare County Sheriff, Mike Ennis Retired Tulare County Board of Supervisors, David Macedo, Kevin and Kathy Bohl. Dennis Smith, Jay Zike, Gary and Anne Hester, and Joe and Laurie Airoso. In his most recent campaign financial filing, Micari had raised an impressive $85,965, raising more than more than any local Tulare County candidate in this election cycle.

“I’m encouraged by the outpouring of support as well as the hundreds of people who believe in my campaign,” said Micari. “I’m committed to honoring the trust people have placed in me to provide fair and effective representation to make our community better.”

Micari served as a peace officer for 33 years and retired from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at the rank of Captain in 2017. Throughout his career, Larry has unselfishly served the residents of District 1 and Tulare County.

Larry is the current president of the Exeter Outdoors Association, and member of the SPDES Hall, Exeter Boys and Girls Club Community Action Team, Exeter Ag Boosters and NRA.

Larry is married to Beth, a local school principal in Exeter where they reside and are raising their two teenage daughters who are active in sports and the Future Farmers of America.

For more information, visit www.Micari4supervisor.com.