Porterville College to Host “My Dia De Los Muertos Journey”

Porterville College (PC) announces a special event for our Fall Semester 2025 Cultural and Historical Awareness Program (CHAP). PC is hosting Christina Quintanilla for a presentation titled “My Dia De Los Muertos Journey: reconnecting to ancestral roots, Mexico Lindo, and love that is stronger than death.”

The event is scheduled for Friday, October 24th, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the PC Theater (100 East College Avenue, Porterville).

The presentation will explore the profound cultural and spiritual significance of Dia de Los Muertos (Day of theDead), a tradition that extends far beyond its colorful aesthetics.

The central question posed is: “How might your life change if you realized you were supported by thousands of ancestors?”

Beyond aesthetics, Dia de Los Muertos is a powerful celebration of love that is stronger than the bounds of death. Attendees will join Ms. Quintanilla, a reconnecting Indigenous Xicana, as she shares her personal journey of rediscovering her roots and experiencing the profound vibrance of Dia de Los Muertos in Mexico.

Christina Quintanilla is a reconnecting Indigenous Xicana with ancestral roots in Guanajuato, Oklahoma, and Chihuahua. She brings a deep academic and spiritual perspective to her work, holding a Bachelor of Sociology from UCLA and a Master of Divinity from the North American Institute for Indigenous Theological Studies.

Quintanilla’s business, CQ Soul Care, operates at the intersection of cultural and spiritual reclamation. It is dedicated to creating nourishing spaces for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities to decolonize spiritual practice, learn from Indigenous elders, and connect with ancestral land. She is also an educator, teaching Ethnic Studies at Porterville College and Sociology at Bakersfield College. In her spare time, she enjoys grounding in nature, cuddling her kitties, and seeking out the best matcha latte.

Porterville College encourages all members of the community, faculty, staff, and students to attend this enriching event.

The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information on the CHAP program at PC, you can visit the CHAP Web Site at https://www.portervillecollege.edu/about-pc/chap/index.html or contact CHAP Coordinator Leslie Keele at [email protected].