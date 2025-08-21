COS Theatre Arts program earns national honors, announces 2025-26 season

The College of the Sequoias (COS) Theatre Arts Program is celebrating a remarkable year of achievement, capping off over two decades of artistic excellence with top honors at the 2025 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) for its acclaimed production of Reefer Madness: The Musical.

The program was awarded the prestigious Citizen Artist Award, recognizing theatre that fosters empathy, addresses complex cultural issues, and advocates for justice. COS also received the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space award for creating an environment that prioritizes the well-being of student artists. Additional national awards included Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance and Production Ensemble, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Direction, and design honors in scenic, projection, costume, lighting, and puppetry. Two COS students, Brittney Martorana and Anu Perry, were named National Fellows and honored at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

For more than 20 years, under the leadership of James McDonnell (full-time since 2001) and Chris Mangels (full-time since 2007), COS Theatre has produced at least four fully staged productions each season, spanning classical, contemporary, musical, experimental, and devised works. The program has staged three world premieres, over ten original adaptations, and continues the 70-year tradition of the COS Spring Musical in collaboration with vocal music, instrumental music, and dance. Since 2012, over 400 COS students have participated in KCACTF events, earning scholarships, internships, and national recognition.

2025–2026 Season Lineup

The new season opens in October with Dracula, a chilling new adaptation by Chris Mangels. November brings The Cottage, a witty adult comedy directed by James McDonnell. In March, audiences will enjoy the family classic Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, directed by McDonnell, John Sorber, and Michael Tackett. The season concludes in April with Machinal, newly adapted and directed by National Directing Fellow Brittney Martorana.

Season Pass Tickets go on sale now at cos.edu/theatre.

With a growing reputation for artistry, mentorship, and community impact, backed by exceptional student success and retention rates, COS Theatre Arts invites the community to be part of a season that promises to thrill, inspire, and showcase some of the region’s finest emerging talent.