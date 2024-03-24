Senator Grove Recognizes Donnette Silva Carter as Tulare County Woman of the Year

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) will recognize Donnette Silva Carter, Chief Executive Officer of the Tulare Chamber of Commerce as the 2024 Tulare County Woman of the Year in a ceremony in Tulare on Monday, March 25th at 2:00 P.M.

Given annually by each California legislator in their district, the Woman of the Year award celebrates extraordinary women throughout the state. The first recognition was held in 1987 to help commemorate Women’s History Month and the award has become an annual tradition to salute women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and monumental accomplishments for their respective communities. This year, Senator Shannon Grove has selected an honoree in each of the three counties she represents, Kern, Tulare, and Fresno. Honorees are presented with a framed certificate from the Legislature to recognize their outstanding contributions.

WHO: Senator Shannon Grove

Tulare Chamber of Commerce CEO, Donnette Silva Carter

City Officials

Community Leaders

WHAT:

Senate District 12 Tulare County Woman of the Year Ceremony

WHEN:

Monday, March 25th from 2:00 – 3:00 P.M.

WHERE:

Tulare Chamber of Commerce 220 E. Tulare Avenue, Tulare, CA 93274

